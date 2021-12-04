Arjun Kapoor teases Malaika Arora’s cycling skills as he posts videos from their Maldives vacay

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. Ever since the two went official with their relationship, we cannot get enough of their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram. Arjun and Malaika recently took off to spend some quality relaxing time in the Maldives away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The love birds have been keeping their fans and followers hooked to their feed by posting stunning pictures and videos from their beach vacay. And today, Arjun took to Instagram to tease his ladylove for her cycling skills.

Arjun Kapoor shared a couple of stories on his Instagram where we can see him and Malaika Arora cycling. In the first video, Arjun first gave us a glimpse of him cycling and then tilted the camera slightly towards his right where we could see Malaika cycling her way slowly towards Arjun without being aware that she is being captured. The Gunday actor wrote on the video, “When she has no clue you filming her”. In the next story, he is filming the actress from behind and he wrote, “Cycling isn’t her expertise is it???” In the last video, we can see Malaika cycling her way towards the camera and almost losing her balance. On this story, Arjun writes, “As always full of poise and grace, I rest my case.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the dark comedy ‘Kuttey’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan. The movie will be Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor escape to the Maldives, indulge in exotic food & stunning beaches