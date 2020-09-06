Arjun Kapoor tests COVID 19 positive: KJo, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon & others wish him speedy recovery

After Arjun Kapoor confirmed testing positive for COVID 19, several celebrities showered him with love and sent him wishes for a quick recovery.

sent the tinselville in a tizzy lately after he announced that he has been tested positive for COVID 19. The Panipat actor shared the news on social media and revealed that he isn’t asymptomatic. Furthermore, Arjun also stated that he will be in home quarantine. As soon as he shared the news on Instagram, he was inundated with wishes from fans from across the world. In fact, several celebs from the industry also wished him a speedy recovery.

Filmmaker penned a sweet comment on Arjun’s post and wrote, “Take care Fubu! Godspeed” along with a heart emoticon. also wished him a speedy recovery and said, “Take care Arjun. Wish you a quick recovery.” Arjun’s Namastey England showered him with love while Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Speediest recovery and super responsible and cool that you’ve put this out there! be well soon @arjunkapoor!!”

On the other hand, Arjun’s cousins Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and also showered him with immense love. “Feel better brother. Warrior,” Hashvarrdhan wrote.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post for testing positive for COVID 19:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in a cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh. Besides, he will also be seen locking horns John Abraham in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. This isn’t all. The Mubarakan star will also be sharing the screen space with in Pavan Kriplani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police.

