Arjun Kapoor tests negative for Covid 19: I'm feeling better after making a full recovery

Arjun Kapoor has mentioned in his latest Instagram post that he has tested negative for deadly Coronavirus and he is feeling better now.
16742 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor tests negative for Covid 19Arjun Kapoor tests negative for Covid 19: I'm feeling better after making a full recovery
Arjun Kapoor had tested positive for Covid 19 almost a month back. The actor had taken to his social media handle to share the news with his fans on September 6. Arjun was asymptomatic and he was in home quarantine for almost a month. Today, on October 7, the Ishaqzaade actor took to his Instagram handle to share a good news with fans. In his post, Arjun has mentioned that he has tested negative for deadly Coronavirus and he is feeling better after making a full recovery and now he is excited to return to work. The actor has also advised his fans to take all the safety measures to stay away from the deadly virus. 

Arjun’s post read as, “I am happy to report that I have tested negative to Coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that Coronavirus affects everyone - young and old. So, please wear a mask at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys.”

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

Talking about the work front, Arjun will be next seen in a cross border love story opposite Rakul Preet Singh. Besides, he will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He is also going to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Pavan Kriplani’s horror-comedy Bhoot Police.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

