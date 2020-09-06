Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19: I am asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

Arjun Kapoor, who has been roped in for Saif Ali Khan starrer horror comedy, has shared the unfortunate news of testing positive for COVID 19 on Instagram and stated that he has isolated himself at home.

Looks the COVID 19 crisis isn’t going to subside anytime soon. While it has infected over 41 lakh people across the country, Bollywood celebs have also been victims of this deadly virus. And the recent one to test positive for COVID 19 happens to be . Yes! You read it right. Arjun Kapoor is COVID 19 positive. The Ishaqzaade actress had shared the big news on Instagram wherein he revealed that he is doing well and has been asymptomatic. He further asserted that he has isolated himself and will stay in home quarantine.

Furthermore, Arjun also expressed his faith in overcoming these difficult times. He wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post about testing COVID 19 positive:

Talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in a cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh. Besides, he will also be seen locking horns John Abraham in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. This isn’t all. The Mubarakan star will also be sharing the screen space with in Pavan Kriplani’s horror comedy Bhoot Police.

