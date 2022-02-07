Arjun Kapoor thanks GF Malaika Arora for helping him start a new fitness journey; Here’s how she REACTS

Arjun Kapoor has been on a hardcore fitness regime for some time now. His Instagram handle is filled with pictures and videos of the actor indulging in exercising and diet. Today, the actor has shared another set of his pictures indulging in some Yoga. But what caught our attention was him thanking his girlfriend Malaika Arora for helping him start this new fitness journey. Even the actress took to the comments section to react.

In the first picture, we can see Arjun Kapoor sitting on his knees and bending backwards with his head up as he is touching his heels with his palms. In the next picture, we can see him stretching both his legs to sit in a split position, with the leg that is behind stretched out and the one that is in the front folded. The third one is of him sitting with his head tilted front with his legs stretched out. Sharing this picture he wrote, “I've just started a new journey, discovering Iyengar yoga. It started with wanting to sort my posture, open up my hip joint and fix my lower back injury issues. Thanks to @sarvesh_shashi, @malaikaaroraofficial and my instructor @yoga_subhamsri, I've have been able start the process to realign the mind & body. Forever grateful !!!” To this Malaika Arora reacted with a joined hands emoji and a muscle emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects lined up. He will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s film Kuttey.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's weekend banter is 'spicy and saucy'; Check out how