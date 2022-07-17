Arjun Kapoor treats fans with selfies at airport as he returns from Ek Villain Returns promotions; PICS

Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria has been creating quite the buzz lately. The film directed by Mohit Suri is a spiritual sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been excited to watch how the thriller will unfold this time around. Ever since the trailer released, the excitement has only increased. Ahead of the release of the film, the actors been busy promoting it. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Arjun was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he returned from promotions.

Some time back, Arjun Kapoor was clicked at the city airport as he retuned from Nagpur after promoting Ek Villain Returns. The Ishaqzaade actor was seen in his stylish-best avatar as he donned a grey tee-shirt with similar-hued trousers. He layered with a quirky-printed shirt that amped up his outfit. Arjun completed the look with a chic pair of shades and shoes. He looked quite dapper as he sported a sleek half-bun.

As the actor landed at the airport, he obliged several fans with selfies. He also acknowledged the shutterbugs as they clicked him from a distance.

Arjun Kapoor’s latest photos at the airport:

Ek Villain Returns is all set to release theatrically on the 29th of July. Earlier, talking about Ek Villain Returns, Arjun stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it.” Apart from this, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, where he will be sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun also has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

