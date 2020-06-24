Arjun Kapoor trends as Chetan Bhagat's tweet declaring Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend resurfaces

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor mysteriously became the top trend on Twitter as Chetan Bhagat's 2015 tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput resurfaced. Check it out below.

It has been over a week since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the nepotism debate continues to take social media by storm every single day. From revelations to netizens seeking justice, there seems no immediate end to this conversation. On Wednesday, mysteriously became the top trend on Twitter as more than 1,000 tweets flooded social media in a matter of no time. When we looked closely, the actor was being slammed by netizens for a tweet from 2015 which seems to have resurfaced.

The tweet in question is from Chetan Bhagat in November 2015 when he announced that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will star as the male lead in Half Girlfriend. For the unversed, the film is based on a book written by author Chetan Bhagat and it starred Arjun Kapoor and in the leading roles. Chetan's tweet from 2015 reads, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."

Netizens circled this back to nepotism and slammed Arjun. One user wrote, "Half Girlfriend Film was given to Sushant Singh but he was replaced by Nepo Kid #ArjunKapoor!" Another netizen tweeted, "He got this film only becouse of nepotism groupism #ArjunKapoor (sic)." As per reports, it is said that Sushant turned down Half Girlfriend at the time because his dates clashed with Raabta in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon. Both the films released in 2017.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

#ArjunKapoor IS IT???? Half girlfriend was given to SSR?? pic.twitter.com/YHJ3s7eWgl — Aishna Prabhakar (@AishnaPrabhakar) June 24, 2020

Half Girlfriend Film was given to Sushant Singh but he was replaced by Nepo Kid #ArjunKapoor !

Befikre was also given to SSR but replaced by Aditya Kapoor!

यह कपूर खानदान भी ना! pic.twitter.com/ktbrOgYGSR — Arnab Goswami (@AashishVashist7) June 24, 2020

#ArjunKapoor a highly overrated and over acted creature because of his godfather. No thing else. — gaurav (@gauravbarot14) June 24, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

