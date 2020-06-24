  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arjun Kapoor trends as Chetan Bhagat's tweet declaring Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend resurfaces

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor mysteriously became the top trend on Twitter as Chetan Bhagat's 2015 tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput resurfaced. Check it out below.
10353 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 03:48 pm
News,arjun kapoor,Chetan Bhagat,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseArjun Kapoor trends as Chetan Bhagat's tweet declaring Sushant Singh Rajput in Half Girlfriend resurfaces
It has been over a week since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the nepotism debate continues to take social media by storm every single day. From revelations to netizens seeking justice, there seems no immediate end to this conversation. On Wednesday, mysteriously Arjun Kapoor became the top trend on Twitter as more than 1,000 tweets flooded social media in a matter of no time. When we looked closely, the actor was being slammed by netizens for a tweet from 2015 which seems to have resurfaced. 

The tweet in question is from Chetan Bhagat in November 2015 when he announced that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will star as the male lead in Half Girlfriend. For the unversed, the film is based on a book written by author Chetan Bhagat and it starred Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Chetan's tweet from 2015 reads, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16." 

Netizens circled this back to nepotism and slammed Arjun. One user wrote, "Half Girlfriend Film was given to Sushant Singh but he was replaced by Nepo Kid #ArjunKapoor!" Another netizen tweeted, "He got this film only becouse of nepotism groupism #ArjunKapoor (sic)." As per reports, it is said that Sushant turned down Half Girlfriend at the time because his dates clashed with Raabta in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon. Both the films released in 2017. 

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

