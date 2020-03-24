Arjun Kapoor tries to TROLL girlfriend Malaika Arora for smiling while napping; Her cute reply steals the show

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rarely indulge in social media banter but when they do, they steal the limelight. Recently, Arjun tried to roast ladylove Malaika for her latest upload. However, her epic reply to him has bowled fans over. Check it out.

Actor and gorgeous diva broke the internet last year when they made their relationship official on the former’s birthday. Malaika shared a photo with Arjun on his special day and made her relationship Insta-official. Since then, every time they indulge in social media banter, it grabs eyeballs. Speaking of this, Arjun tried to troll his girlfriend Malaika for her latest upload in which she and her girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora can be seen napping.

While Arjun tried to playfully mock Malaika’s smiling photo while napping, it was the diva’s adorable reply to his comment that won fans over. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor couldn’t get his head around the fact that his ladylove was smiling while napping and hence wrote to her in the comments, “But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!” Seeing Arjun’s comment, Malaika too couldn’t resist replying to him in a cute way and it sent their fans into a tizzy.

Malaika wrote back to Arjun, “@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep” Seeing her cute reply to Arjun, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable PDA between the two stars. Since Arjun and Malaika, like other stars, are at home, they are indulging in different activities to pass their time. While Malaika is reportedly taking online classes for Yoga, Arjun is often seen chilling with his dog at home and spending time with his sister Anshula Kapoor. On Sunday, Arjun and Malaika’s photos surfaced on social media in which they joined the entire nation in applauding the medical staff that is battling the Coronavirus.

Check out Malaika and Arjun’s PDA:

On the work front, Malaika was busy with the shooting of India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, before the Coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was gearing up for the release of his film with titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, owing to the shutdown, the film’s release was postponed from March 20, 2020 and a new date is yet to be announced.

