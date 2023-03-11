Arjun Kapoor turns cheerleader for sister Anshula Kapoor as she walks the ramp; Pens a heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, the popular Bollywood actor is a doting brother to his younger sister, Anshula Kapoor. The loving siblings, who have always been there for each other throughout thick and thin, have always led by example with their strong bond. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor were single-handedly raised by their late mother, after their parents, Mona Shourie and producer Boney Kapoor parted ways. Arjun has always mentioned that his mom and sister have always been his biggest pillars of strength.

Arjun Kapoor turns cheerleader for Anshula as she walks on the ramp

Anshula Kapoor surprised her followers and netizens on March 10, Friday, as she walked on the ramp for a popular designer Mohit Rai at the renowned Lakme Fashion Show. In the video shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram handle, Anshula is seen walking on the ramp confidently, while the actor, who was sitting among the audience, got up and cheered for his younger sister and gave her a flying kiss.

Later, the proud brother took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video, with a lovely caption addressing their late mother, Mona Shourie. "Hope u r watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having u there to see what ur daughter has grown up to become… Proud of u Ansh… u inspire me to never give up," wrote Arjun Kapoor in his post. Anshula, who is overwhelmed with her brother's lovely gesture, replied: "I love you bhai."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post, below:

B'town celebs react to Arjun Kapoor's video

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's younger sister Janhvi Kapoor, cousins Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor, and others shared the video on their Instagram stories and congratulated the star kid for the big feet. The sibling duo's Bollywood friends, including actresses Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and others, also expressed their love on the actor's Instagram video.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted in the city with their pet dog; Shraddha Kapoor poses with fans: PICS