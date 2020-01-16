Arjun Kapoor ups his fitness game; aces battle rope exercise like a pro; WATCH VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of himself doing the battle rope exercise at the gym and fans can't stop commenting with fire emojis.

seems unstoppable after his recent release Panipat. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to leave the others in the race behind. From his fashion choices to his fitness regime, Arjun has evolved into the know-it-all actor in the town. Little do we know, if it is Malaika's influence or something else, but we can't deny the fact that we like what we're lately seeing! Arjun shone on the screen as he stepped into the shoes of Maratha Sardar Senapati Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat and now the actor is gearing up for his upcoming projects.

Arjun seems to be working a lot on his fitness regime lately. Just a while ago, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he is seen doing battle rope exercises. The actor went shirtless as she flaunted his biceps and performed the HIIT exercise. Looks like someone's upping his fitness game! Arjun seems to be taking his fitness level a notch higher, pulling off such intense workouts. Check out his video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy shooting for his untitled cross border love story opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film is set up in Punjab and is slated for 2020 release. The untitled project also stars Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra playing pivotal characters while John Abraham will be seen playing a cameo role in the film. It is being directed by Kaashvie Nair.

