Arjun Kapoor urges Mumbaikars to follow the new lockdown rules for Coronavirus; Says 'Mask Must Hai'

Arjun Kapoor has urged the residents of Mumbai to follow the new mandatory rules set by BMC which also include wearing masks. Check out his latest Instagram post.

The entire country is still trying to combat the Coronavirus outbreak amid the lockdown period. Few cities of the state of Maharashtra like Pune and Mumbai have been the worst-hit places by the deadly virus. As a result of this, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, better known as BMC has laid down some new rules for the residents of the city as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus to more people.

The most important and mandatory rule that needs to be followed is wearing masks whenever people step out of their homes. who has been quite active on social media of late for spreading awareness about the pandemic has recently shared another post in which he talks about the importance of masks. He has urged Mumbaikars to follow the new rule and wear masks whenever they step out of their homes. In his words, “Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

The Panipat actor has also shared a throwback picture of himself along with the post in which he is seen wearing the protective mask while stepping out of his home probably for a workout session. Arjun Kapoor is among the many Bollywood celebs who have been trying hard to spread awareness about COVID-19 and its precautionary measures on social media for the past few days. On the professional front, he will be next seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring .

