Arjun Kapoor & Varun Dhawan were on the lookout for a two-hero film but guess who beat them to it

Arjun Kapoor has a quick-witted and quirky sense of humour, and fans often get a glimpse of the same on his social media space. Today was one such day when Arjun revealed that somebody else had beaten him and Varun Dhawan to find the two-hero film that they were on the lookout for. Can you guess who?

Well, it all started with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula’s Instagram story. Anshula took to the story feature on the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a rather sweet picture featuring her with Varun’s wife Natasha Dalal. In the photograph, the two ladies can be seen standing with their furry friends Max and Joey. For the unversed, both Arjun and Varun are proud parents to two dogs Max and Joey respectively. Varun’s adorable niece Niyara can also be seen in the picture. Sharing the snap, Anshula wrote, “When Niyara asks for a play date with Joey & Max, we gotta make it happen @jaanvidhawan @natashadalal188”.

Arjun reposted this picture on his Instagram stories and jokingly wrote, “#MaxAurJoey They have beaten us in finding the two-hero film that @varundhawan and me were looking for” Well, it looks like not Varun and Arjun, but their pet dogs Joey and Max are going to feature in the next two-hero film! Varun Dhawan shared Arjun’s story on his Instagram space as well.

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey in the pipeline. Varun on the other hand, will be seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

