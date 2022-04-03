Arjun Kapoor visits ladylove Malaika Arora as she continues to recover at home after car accident.

Arjun Kapoor's Sunday was a busy one as the actor was by his ladylove Malaika Arora's side. For the unversed, Malaika Arora was injured in a car accident on Saturday. However, the injuries were not major and Malaika was discharged after being kept in the hospital overnight for observation. On Sunday, Malaika returned home and looks like Arjun Kapoor was there throughout.

On Sunday afternoon, Arjun was snapped leaving Malaika's residence. The paparazzi spotted Arjun heading towards his car from a distance. The actor did not oblige the paparazzi with any photos and straight away got inside his car. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak were also snapped visiting the fitness diva.

Amrita Arora was keeping the media abreast about Malaika's health condition. Confirming that she had returned home, Amrita told ETimes, "She’s is fine and recovering at home now." Malaika's car accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Khopoli Police had taken charge of the matter.

Several videos and photos from the accident site surfaced on social media. Malaika's car was in a bad condition and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent a CT scan. The hospital also released a statement saying that Malaika had suffered minor injuries.

