Arjun Kapoor welcomes Arpita Mehta into the family; Holds girlfriend Malaika Arora tight in the PHOTO

The dreamy wedding of fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta has been the talk of the B-town and Arjun Kapoor, in particular, cannot be happier for his two friends. Taking to Instagram, Arjun has dropped a bunch of pictures from Kunal and Arpita’s special day while extending his best wishes to them. After congratulating the duo with a heartfelt post, Arjun has now posted an endearing photo with the bride as he welcomed her to the family. In the image, Arjun and his ladylove Malaika Arora can be seen striking a pose with Arpita.

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post

The Gunday actor also penned a heartfelt note for Arpita. He wrote, “Finally!!! Welcome to the family @arpita__mehta now the world knows you are Kunal’s off-stage & onstage muse... here’s to dealing with him forever !!! @kunalrawaldstress.”

To thank Arjun for his adorable wish, Arpita took to the comment section and said, “Haha thanks Arjun! Blessed with the best @kunalrawaldstress @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial.”

In other news, recently, Malaika and Arjun set the internet on fire with their chemistry as they danced to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding bash. Malaika opted for a beautiful, embellished white lehenga while Arjun Kapoor chose an all-black ensemble. As soon as the video hit social media, it went viral in no time.

Kunal and Arpita tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony which was attended by a bunch of Bollywood celebs including Arjun, Malaika, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Work Front

Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He now has Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer with Parineeti Chopra and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

Malaika, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and is often seen as a judge on the television reality shows.

Also Read: Malaika Arora has the cutest reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s pic from Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding; Find out