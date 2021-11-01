Arjun Kapoor welcomes November with open arms & reveals why it is special for him

by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021
   
Arjun Kapoor has been on a roll in terms of his professional work. His recently released Bhoot Police fetched him a lot of compliments and his work was appreciated. The actor is quite active on social media and never fails to share any update of his personal life with his fans and followers. The actor took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of him as he is all set to welcome November and also reveals why this month is special for him. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of him standing tall. He can be seen wearing an all-black outfit and standing with his arms on his waist. The picture is taken from a low angle. Sharing this picture he wrote, “Hello November, time doesn’t stand still does it ??? From starting Bhoot Police last November to wrapping Ek Villain Returns this November... flowing meandering exploring uncharted territories the journey was & remains continuous...”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has signed Ajay Bahl’s next directorial, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. In early October, the makers announced the film officially with the title, The Lady Killer. “Isme Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai!!! Presenting to you, #TheLadykiller. A thrilling, nerve-racking love story & my most ambitious film yet. Thank you my director @ajaybahl66 for your belief in me,” Arjun captioned the film’s poster on Instagram. 

We have learnt that Bhumi Pednekar has come on board as the leading lady for the film. This will be the first time that Arjun and Bhumi will be seen on the big screen together.

