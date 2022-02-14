Arjun Kapoor will make you feel very single with his mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Bollywood's lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rarely use social media to profess their love, but when they do, you know it's going to be good! On Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor took musical inspiration and penned a mushy post for his ladylove Malaika Arora. Sharing an unseen photo, Arjun and Malaika entwined their arms around each other as the actor shared this fond memory.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the grainy but memorable photo and his caption was an ode to Bill Withers' classic hit Ain't No Sunshine. Making the lyrics his caption, Arjun wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone | It's not warm when she's away | Ain't no sunshine when she's gone | And she's always gone too long | Anytime she's goes away."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Valentine's Day love post for Malaika Arora:

Not just Arjun, but even Malaika Arora professed her love for her partner on social media. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a photo in which she can be seen hugging Arjun Kapoor as the actor holds her close and kisses her forehead. She captioned it, "Mine (heart emoji)."

Check it out:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor got candid about having Malaika in his life. "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it," Arjun said.

