Arjun Kapoor wins the internet with his mushy post for Malaika Arora and it has our heart

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Khan have been dating each other for quite a long time now and they never fail to send the internet into meltdown every time they share a post. And while there have been endless speculations about their marriage, the lovebirds are busy enjoying the best phase of their relationship at the moment. And while it is a treat to watch them in one frame, recently, Arjun Kapoor took the social media by a storm as she shared an adorable pic with his ladylove which was all about love.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a candid pap picture of himself with Malaika from their Diwali celebrations wherein he was donning a black kurta pyjama while Malaika looked stunning in her magenta saree. In the pic, Malaika and Arjun looked adorable as they shared a hearty laugh and the netizens are all hearts for the couple’s candid moment. In the caption, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor mentioned how much he loves to watch Malaika smile and wrote, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy... @malaikaaroraofficial”. His mushy post went on win a lot of attention and Malaika too was all hearts for it.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post here:

Interestingly, Arjun and Malaika’s relationship has always been the talk of the town for various reasons including the age gap. So, when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older than him with a child from a previous marriage, he stated, “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face”.

