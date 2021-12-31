PIC: Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora ace pouting game and wish fans New Year 2022; Latter corrects him

Arjun Kapoor is currently under home quarantine as he has been tested positive for COVID 19. Along with him, his sister Anshula Kapoor is also tested positive. Amid this, the actor is keeping himself on social media. He is actively sharing a lot of pictures on his Instagram handle. Keeping up with the trend, he has also shared a picture with his lady love Malaika Arora and wished fans ‘Happy New Year 2022’ a little early. The couple is keeping the pouting game-high.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to settle so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!” In the picture, both are seen sitting under the sun and posing. It looks like the picture is clicked during their Maldives vacay. Malaika has also shared the same picture on her Instagram handle. The actress has written, “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year.”

Earlier, Arjun had shared a throwback picture with his sister Anshula Kapoor. Both are looking adorable. He had captioned it as ‘Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... @anshulakapoor.’

Take a look at the posts here:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Kuttey and Ek Villain Tha. The actor also has The Lady Killer in his kitty.

Also Read: COVID positive Arjun Kapoor drops throwback PIC of him and sister Anshula Kapoor; Latter reacts