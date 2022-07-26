Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor for GoodLuck Jerry with Ek Villain twist; Varun Dhawan as usual does Bawaal

As the release date of Jahnvi Kapoor’s upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry is approaching, her colleagues have been sending best wishes to the actress. After South suprerstar Nayanthara, recent ones to join the line are Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who wished Jahnvi in their own unique style. Varun Dhawan, who is also filming for his upcoming film Bawaal with Jahnvi, took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him wishing her good luck for the film. In the video, he can be heard as saying, “Sometimes you get lemons, sometimes to get kerries, what comes next, GoodLuck Jerry.” He then points the camera towards Janhvi and asks “Are you really a jerry, to which Janhvi responds, I am Jerry and you’re Tom.”

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor wished Janhvi in Ek Villain style. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a video of him holding the signature Ek Villain smiley mask and can be heard as saying, “Life mein tumhe kabhi mile Villain ya Hero, bas ek baat yaad rakhna…keep doing your hard work with honesty, baki sab sort ho jayega dear Jerry. Good luck Janhvi for GoodLuck Jerry.”

Have a look at Arjun and Varun’s post:

Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila. The movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29.

Apart from ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is scheduled to release on April 7 next year. The movie marks Varun’s first collaboration with Janhvi. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi' for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’. ‘Mili’ will mark her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor, who will be producing the film.