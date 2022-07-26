Ek Villain Returns co-stars Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor slay in casuals as they get clicked at airport

After creating much hype in the town by its intriguing trailer, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the theatres next week and fans can’t keep calm about it. Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani in the lead, Ek Villain Returns is one of the most awaited releases of 2022 and the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the action thriller. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Interestingly, Arjun and Disha were spotted at the airport as they were jetting off to an unknown location to promote the film on ground level. In the pictures, Disha kept her look monotone in yellow as she donned a bodysuit that had side cut-outs towards its hem. She paired it with loose-fitting, low-rise baggy pants. She didn't hold back on the coolness as she rocked white sneakers to go with her travel look. On the other hand, Arjun was seen wearing a navy-blue shirt paired with black denims. He completed his look with black shades and a pair of shoes.

Have a look at Disha and Arjun’s pics:

In the film, Arjun has been paired opposite Tara while Disha has been paired with John. Talking about the film, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. On the other hand, Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John and he has been quite excited about it. Ek Villain Returns is set to hit the screens on July 29.