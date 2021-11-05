Arjun Kapoor wishes Khushi Kapoor on her birthday & teases Jahnvi Kapoor for spoiling their PIC by frowning

Legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor has turned a year older today. Although the young woman has not made her debut on the big screen yet, she sure does enjoy the limelight. Fans swoon over the actress on social media while the paparazzi can’t seem to get enough of her when she’s out and about in the city. As the young starlet celebrates her 21st birthday today, the Kapoor clan is pouring in a lot of love for her. Amid this, brother Arjun Kapoor has extended birthday wishes to Khushi too, but he has a complaint about Janhvi Kapoor.

A few moments back, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with sister Anshula Kapoor and cousins Janhvi, Khushi, and Shanaya. The photograph is from last night when B’Town celebs and the Kapoor clan gathered at Anil Kapoor’s residence for his Diwali Bash. Arjun and the girls looked their stylish best as they decked up in pretty traditional clothes for the event. While Arjun donned a black kurta and pajama look, Shanaya and Janhvi opted for green-hued sarees. Khushi, on the other hand, stunned in a baby pink lehenga.

Sharing the picture Arjun wrote a cute birthday wish for Khushi which read, “Happy birthday @khushi05k !!! @janhvikapoor spoilt this birthday pic of yours by frowning... I hope this year she stops stealing your clothes to cover up for this fiasco photoshoot...”. Birthday girl Khushi responded in the comments section saying, “Hahahahahaha I can only hope…” Shanaya left red-heart emojis too.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish:

