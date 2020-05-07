Arjun Kapoor wishes to return to the sets for work as he shares a PHOTO of himself from Film City

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a heart touching post on his Instagram handle which is related to the present situation caused due to the COVID-19 crisis. He also wishes to get back to the sets for work.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the loss of lives of many people around the world. Millions are being affected by the crisis even now because of which countries like India have resorted to extended periods of lockdown. Needless to say, this has adversely affected the economy as well as the normal lives of the citizens as being under home quarantine is something totally indifferent for them. As of now, everyone is hoping for the crisis to end very soon.

, who has been voicing out his opinions regarding the situation caused by COVID-19 on social media, is back again with a heart rending post on Instagram. The Panipat actor has shared a black and white picture of himself standing on the empty streets of Film City while posing for the camera. Here’s what he writes in the caption that has all of our attention, ‘Me outside a studio floor in filmcity right next to its famous canteen. I’m certain after all this is done we will all be forever grateful for being able to get back on set & to just work.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

The India’s Most Wanted actor is seen wearing a gingham print shirt, matching jeans and shoes in the picture. He is also spotted donning a cap as usual. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring . The dark comedy has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He will be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for another movie that has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair. The movie’s official title is yet to be announced by the makers.

