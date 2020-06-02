Arjun Kapoor wishes to star in a remake of THIS cult comedy classic with his BFF Ranveer Singh

During an interaction on social media with fans, Arjun Kapoor was asked which movie he would love to remake with his Gunday co-actor Ranveer Singh and the actor had this to say.

is among those Bollywood actors who love to share bits and pieces related to their daily lives on social media. The Panipat actor has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown was imposed across the country. he actor is making the best use of his quarantine period and his social media game is on point. Recently, Arjun had started an interactive session for his fans on Instagram. As we all know, fans love the jodi of Ranveer Singha and Arjun. Be it screening of each other’s films or just casual hanging out, both the talented actors are able to grab everyone’s attention with their humorous and fun side.

During the interaction on social media, a fan asked Arjun which movie he would love to remake with his Gunday co-actor. On this, the Panipat actor said, "I would love to do Hera Pheri with Ranveer and Paresh Rawal. Similarly, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is another film that I would love to remake with him." For the uninitiated, Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan, starring , Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and . The story was adapted from the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which was based on the 1971 television film See The Man Run.

The film which was released on 31 March 2000 spawned a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri which was released in 2006. Fans are eagerly waiting for Hera Pheri 3's announcement.

Meanwhile, a fan even asked Arjun to host a show with his buddy Ranveer. Seeing this request of his fan, Arjun responded with a throwback workout picture with Ranveer and wrote, “why not @ranveersingh.” If there are two Bollywood actors whose friendship one could swear by, it is and Arjun Kapoor. Time and again, fans have seen the riot that Ranveer and Arjun are together on screen as well as at events.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor had a stellar beginning this year with the period drama Panipat helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles has received a positive response from the audience. He will be next seen alongside in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. However, the release date of the movie has been postponed owing to the current situation prevailing around the country because of the Coronavirus pandemic. He has also been roped in opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

