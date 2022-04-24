Arjun Kapoor wishes Varun Dhawan on his birthday: Ye aadmi purush hi nahi mahapurush hai; Watch

Today, Varun Dhawan celebrates his 35th birthday and his fans and industry colleagues have been sending the actor sweet birthday wishes. Earlier today, Dhawan's close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious video on his social media and revealed the Student Of The Year actor's alter-ego and called him 'Guruji Varun.' In the video, Varun can also be heard describing his bond with Arjun as a ‘naked relationship.’ The Ishaqzaade actor also said that the Badlapur actor predicted 'Lady Killer in 2015’

Sharing the video, Arjun captioned it as: "Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun. You are the astrologer I need in my life Guruji You predicted me being a #Ladykiller in 2015 !!! Now, everyone can see your skill and give you credit, exactly what you expect from everyone all time time, anyway. Happy Birthday @varundvn aka Guruji"

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post:

In the throwback video, Varun is seen shirtless as he wished Arjun on his birthday. Further, Varun can also be heard saying that he needs to learn things from Arjun 'in terms of management of the ladies.' Reacting to the video, the Kalank actor dropped laughing and heart emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Jug Jug Jeeyo, Bawaal, and Bhediya. Arjun, on the other hand, will feature in Ek Villain Returns, and The Lady Killer.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor & others send love to the actor