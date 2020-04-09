Arjun Kapoor wonders what to watch next during the lockdown period and it is relatable; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared an Instagram post in which he wonders what to watch next amid the quarantine period. Check out his latest post.

If there is one actor who is has been the most active on social media of late, it is definitely . The Panipat star has left no stone unturned in spreading awareness among the masses about the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures. Right from taking a dig at people for defying the lockdown rules to urging everyone for wearing masks, Arjun has put his social media handles to good use for the past few days which is worth praises.

As we speak of this, the handsome hunk has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which is quite relatable to most of us. It seems like Arjun has binge-watched multiple shows and movies for the past few days which has left him with no more options. This is because the actor has given a caption ‘what to watch’ in the post along with a picture in which he makes a quirky but sad face.

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s latest Instagram post below:

On the work front, the actor’s first release of this year, Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt has garnered a positive response from the audiences and the film critics. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste London in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

Credits :Instagram

