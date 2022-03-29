Arjun Kapoor on working in web series: My quest to find correct content is on

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade and since then there is no looking back for him. He also keeps quite an active presence on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun opened up about working in web series. To note, earlier Arjun had two web releases - Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police.

While talking to the news portal, he said, “It is a matter of finding the right script that fits the bill for me. So, my quest to find the correct content is on. I’m open to it [working on web projects] much more than I was two years back.” He further said that both of his movies that were released on digital platforms were not originally meant to be released digitally. “As they say, never say never! Why should I, as an actor, say no to something and then regret it? Today, everybody is pursuing the digital space,” Arjun concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

