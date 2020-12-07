Arjun Kapoor wows his fans in an all black outfit and ladylove Malaika Arora is all hearts for it; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to drop his stunning picture, leaving netizens and his ladylove Malaika Arora in awe of his dapper looks. Check out his post.

If there is one star who is known for his best fabulous sartorial choices in Bollywood, it is the handsome hunk, . Be it a glitzy B-Town party or a casual outing, the Gunday star always manages to outshine with his style game. Even on social media too, the actor steals our hearts with his stunning photos. Speaking of this, Arjun has recently dropped his amazing picture that has left the netizens swooning. In fact, his ladylove too loved it and gave thumbs up to his latest click.

Taking to his Instagram, the Half Girlfriend star posted his stunning photo wherein he can be seen at his candid best. He looked dapper in a black t-shirt paired with black denim pants. He completed his uber cool look with black slippers. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on the floor as he poses with utmost perfection. Arjun’s latest picture has left his fans in awe of his dapper look as they have flooded the comment section with their loved filled remarks. One wrote, “Uff yaar Maar Dala,” while another said, “Jhakaaaaas.” One of the users commented, “On point hunk.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the handsome actor has recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. Arjun along with the film’s other star cast including , Jacqueline Fernandez and was shooting in Dharamshala and Palampur for the last couple of weeks. The film went on floors in the first week of November. Directed by Pavan Kripalani, the upcoming horror-comedy marks Saif s first collaboration with Arjun Kapoor and Yami.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

