Arjun Kapoor's ‘Can we skip to the good part’ includes food, beach dates in Maldives with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the loved couples in Bollywood. The couple has thrown caution to the wind ever since they have made their relationship official and are often seen sharing mushy posts on social media. Interestingly, the couple had recently visited the Maldives for a quick vacation and was seen taking social media by a storm with stunning pics from the tropical paradise. And looks like Arjun is still having a hangover of his Maldivian vacation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a video giving a glimpse of his beautiful memories with Malaika from the vacation. The video featured how the 2 States actor was seen enjoying cycling in the Maldives with his ladylove, basked in the sun, enjoyed his time at the beach, relished delectable food and their water workout moments as well. The video had the song ‘The Good Part’ being played in the background. He captioned the post as, “The pandemic has decluttered a lot for me. Focussing on the things that are most important - work, life, love, travel - let’s prioritise our heart and not our head.”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post here:

Interestingly, Arjun and Malaika’s video grabbed a lot of attention. While netizens were in awe of their sizzling chemistry and beautiful pics, Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Arjun and Malaika. For the uninitiated, there have been speculations about Arjun and Malaika tying the knot soon. However, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress has stated that wedding is not on the cards any time soon for them.