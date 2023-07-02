Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala embrace parenthood for second time, welcome a baby boy

Actor Mohit Marwah and his wife Antara Motiwala have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Mohit Marwah, who is the cousin of popular Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, tied the knot with Antara, who happens to be Tina Ambani's niece, in 2018. The couple already has a daughter and their growing family has now been blessed with the arrival of their baby boy. The family of the couple announced the news on social media this morning.

Mohit Marwah welcomes a baby boy

The news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy was announced by the family through a heartfelt statement. According to reports, Antara delivered their second child on July 1, 2023. The statement expressed the family's overwhelming delight and gratitude for the arrival of the baby boy. It read, "Antara and Mohit are delighted and feel blessed by the arrival of their baby boy on July 1, 2023! Heartfelt gratitude to the Marwah and Motiwala families! The little one is cherished as a grandson by Reena and Sandeep, Bhavana and Tushar, and as a loving nephew by Ashita and Akshay, Sanjana and Chitrang. He is also the little brother to their daughter, Thea." The news of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala's expanding family has brought joy to their loved ones and fans alike.

Mohit Marwah's work front

Mohit Marwah, known for his performances in films like Fugly and Raag Desh, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He also appeared in several, short films. The actor, the elder son of Sandeep Marwah and Reena Marwah, is a first cousin of Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Jahnvi Kapoor. With the arrival of their second child, Mohit and Antara's family continues to grow, creating moments of love, togetherness, and joy. As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, fans and well-wishers eagerly await glimpses of their adorable baby boy and send their heartfelt congratulations.

