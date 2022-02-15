Arjun Kapoor's excitement as he gets rid of his moustache after wrapping Kuttey is out of this world

Arjun Kapoor has been grabbing headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor often also shares a lot of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. Well, the actor will soon be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj’s directorial debut Kuttey. The film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role. The film has been in news for a long time and today the actor has shared the news that he has completed the shooting for the film.  

He even shared a video showing the excitement of removing moustache which he has grown for the film. Arjun writes, “Today, I’m 17 films old! It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to become so many characters and live so many lives! @aasmaanbhardwaj it’s been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I’m sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can’t wait for people to see the world that you have created. Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my Moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one.” 

The other details of the film are kept under wrap. The makers have not mentioned the release date of the film. 

Arjun will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, and Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled directorial venture. 

