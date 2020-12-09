Arjun Kapoor's expression steals hearts as he drops a stunning selfie; Take a look'

Arjun Kapoor, who seems to be on a photo-sharing spree these days, has recently dropped yet another amazing picture and you all will surely love it, courtesy, his expressions.

Well, it seems like the handsome hunk does not want to leave any chance of making his fan base, especially female fans gush about him. The Gunday star has been treating us with his amazing candid pictures of late. Going by his timeline, it is evident that the actor loves to flaunt his dapper looks. Be it his Dharamshala shooting clicks or his candid shots, Arjun manages to steal our hearts each time he drops his pictures. And, recently, he has shared his yet another stunning selfie leaving everyone in awe.

The Ishaqzaade star took to his Instagram stories and shared his stunning picture and wrote “Tuesday.” In the photo, he can be seen looking at one side while posing for the camera. He looks cool in a white tee and dons black glasses. He can be seen showing off his bearded look. But it is the actor’s bewildered expression that grabs the utmost attention. Needless to say, it is his unmissable expressions that set apart his photos. Arjun also shared a picture a few days ago wherein he could be seen sitting inside a car while parking it in the middle of the street. He wrote, “When you get out in Mumbai after 6 weeks.”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actor has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Bhoot Police. He has recently returned to Mumbai from Himachal Pardesh. Arjun along with , Jacqueline Fernandez and were shooting in Dharamshala and Palampur for the last couple of weeks. Directed by Pavan Kripalani, the upcoming horror-comedy has been in the news owing to its stellar star cast. This will be the first time when Saif and Arjun will be seen together on the silver screen.

