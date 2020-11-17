Arjun Kapoor's expressions are a delight to watch as he sits inside his swanky car; See PHOTOS

Arjun Kapoor has shared a series of candid pictures from inside his car with fans going gaga over it. Check out the pictures.

will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhoot Police that also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and in pivotal roles. The Gunday star, who is currently in Dharamshala for shooting the same, is prepping up hard to get into the skin of his role. Amid this, the dashing actor also makes sure to keep his fans posted about his personal and professional life. The Half Girlfriend star often treats us with his stunning pictures.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the handsome hunk has shared a series of pictures from his car on Instagram. In the photos that are doing rounds on social media, Arjun looks dapper in a black t-shirt and blue jeans with cool shades complimenting his overall look. While in two of the pictures, the actor is seen posing for clicks from different angles, in the monochrome one, he is seen beaming with joy as he poses for the picture. His witty captions are simply unmissable. He captions one of the pics as, “The no look pose.” Alongside another picture, he writes, “When you view your favourite meme for the 7th time.” One surely can’t miss his charming smile and dapper look in the photos.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about the film Bhoot Police, it marks Saif and Arjun’s first collaboration. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the film back in September. He tweeted, “IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end.”

Read Also: WATCH: Taimur yells 'No Photo' while strolling in Dharamshala with Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & Arjun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×