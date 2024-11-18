Arjun Kapoor’s family dinner table conversation is too much fun, and highlights they are nothing but typical Punjabi family: ‘Filmon se zyada…’

Arjun Kapoor belongs to a hard-core Punjabi family. The son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and brother of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor recently talked about their dinner table conversations. Interestingly, it included ideas to explore different food combinations just like any Punjabi and not cinema.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Arjun Kapoor reflected on their dinner table conversation and shared, “We don’t discuss cinema at the dinner table.”. Despite his father, Boney Kapoor, and sisters Janhvi and Khushi being in the film business, the cinema is not what they talk about while having food at night.

The Singham Again actor admitted that at the dinner table, they focus on the meal served, which according to him is more exciting. "Filmon se zyada aaj mutton kaunsa bana hai, daal kaunsi bani hai, kisko kiske saath mix karke khana chahiye uspe discussion hota hai (more than the films, we discuss about which mutton is there for food today and what combination should be tried),” the 39-year-old shared.

Arjun Kapoor and his family celebrated Boney Kapoor’s 69th birthday recently on November 11. The actor mentioned that even on his father’s birthday, the conversation was about what new combination of food can be tried. He shared that there was a lot of food, and they were focused on the chicken and pairing it with a variety of sauces. "We don’t discuss anything except food," said Arjun.

Upon being asked if he enjoys cooking, the actor answered with a no and mentioned that he learned to make eggs for his film, Ki & Ka, as it is "the basic, fundamental cooking." He recalled that in between shots he would break eggs and make an omelet, which he has forgotten now.

The actor confessed that he enjoyed learning it, and his respect for creating food comes from watching cooking shows and watching reels on Instagram. "I love food; most people do. Khana khana pasand karta hun, banana nahin (I enjoy eating food, not cooking)," the Gunday actor mentioned candidly on a concluding note.

On the professional front, Arjun is enjoying the mammoth appreciation coming his way for the portrayal of Danger Lanka in Singham Again. He will be next seen in No Entry 2.

