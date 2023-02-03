Arjun Kapoor’s handwritten childhood poem for his mother will make you emotional; Read

Arjun Kapoor is truly a mumma’s boy and he has always opened up about his love for his late mother on social media and in his interviews. Although his mom passed away years ago but that does not stop him from remembering her on every occasion and showering love on her. Well, it is her birth anniversary today and it goes without saying that the Gunday star must be struggling with his emotions today. We all know how attached he is to his mother even today and on this special occasion, he shared a picture of a handwritten letter he wrote to her. Arjun Kapoor shares picture of a letter he wrote to his mother

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of a handwritten letter he wrote to his mother on 6th October 1997. In the letter, we can read a beautiful poem about a mother, the actor wrote along with pictures of a baby Arjun and his mom. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, “I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya…Happy Birthday to my everything.” Check out Arjun Kapoor’s post:

Arjun Kapoor on a possible collaboration with Ajith Kumar Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when he was asked whether he would like to collaborate with Ajith Kumar on a project, Arjun Kapoor added that it should happen for the right reason. "South films are catering to a boarder spectrum of audiences - which is the whole country. Our country is enjoying the content they are curating right now. They do have the vision. I would of course love to work with them. I have always been open to it - language has never been a barrier. You always want to go and learn, you always want to work with all sorts of people. My father is engaged with them even today. But I think, more than it is about doing it for the right reason, not because right now that's what is selling. There has to be some genuiness to doing these things" he said.

