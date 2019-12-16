Arjun Kapoor's latest monochrome photo leaves Panipat co star Kriti Sanon confused; Here’s why

Arjun posted a monochrome picture of his in which we can see the Ki & Ka actor is donning a short hair with some cool sunglasses.

was recently seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Though the movie did not fare well at the box office, Arjun and Kriti's performance in the movie has been appreciated by many. In a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor spoke about star kids. He said that Industry kids, for better or worse, have certain inculcated education about how to go about things and that’s the benefit of experience that they get by living within. So that’s the advantage. It saves your time and upsetting a few people. People who come from outside they really have it tough and he respects people like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal for that matter.

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on Instagram. He keeps updating his fans about the titbit of his life. Recently, the actor's post raised concern for his Panipat co-star Kriti Sanon. Arjun posted a monochrome picture of his in which we can see the Ki & Ka actor is donning a short hair with some cool sunglasses. For the uninitiated, during the shoot of Panipat, Arjun had to let go of his hair for the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau that he portrayed in the film. But later during the promotions, Arjun had grown his hair. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "Feeling a bit...Buzzed !!!" On this, Kriti commented, "Pls tel me its a throwback! Or are u disowning ur hair now."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Arjun and Kriti share a great rapport with each other. Their fun banter and hilarious posts about each other during the promotions was loved by all. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is working on his next untitled film with Rakul Preet whereas Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bachchan Pandey with and Mimi.

Also Read: Panipat: Makers delete controversial scene from Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer; Read Details

Credits :Instagram

Read More