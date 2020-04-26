Arjun Kapoor's latest post of enjoying 'a long slow Sunday lunch' with family is most of us in the lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Arjun Kapoor shares a beautiful note with a throwback picture of his grandparents- Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From sharing their throwback pictures to sharing some interesting videos, celebs are making the best use of this quarantine period. They have been updating fans with the titbit of their life on social media. Among all, , who was already quite active on social media has been sharing some interesting pictures and videos for fans on his Instagram account and has also been urging fans to take the precautionary measures due to the deadly virus.

Recently, Arjun shared a beautiful note with a throwback picture of his grandparents- Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor. Sharing an adorable pic, he wrote how he is missing his 'dadu and dadi' especially his dadi. Speaking about the special moments of having 'a slow Sunday lunch' with his family which he is not been able to have due to the lockdown, Arjun wrote, "My dadu & dadi. I grew up with them in a joint family unfortunately my grand dad passed away just before I became an actor he couldn’t see me make a mark in the profession when the toiled to give our family our foundation. My dadi (she’s on insta btw @nirmalkapoorbombay) who is too cool is hail hearty and lives in our family home about 5kms from where I stay but I can’t see her for her own health. This post was just because I’m missing her and I’m certain a lot of u out there are worried and missing the elders in ur family and lives... eventually this will all pass and things will get better and when it does I can’t wait to sit down and just enjoy the nonsense of being a family together over a long slow Sunday lunch. It is for that dream to be a reality we must sit at home and fight thru this phase & chapter of all our lives. Here’s to a Happy Sunday to everyone !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

