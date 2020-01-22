Arjun Kapoor's latest post will drive away your mid week blues and give you major workout motivation; Watch

Be it his workout session or holiday pictures, Arjun likes to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts. Recently, Arjun has shared a video giving major workout motivation to his fans.

was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. The actor made headlines when his pic with girlfriend on New Year went viral on social media. Malaika herself had posted the pic on her Instagram account. Like Malaika, Arjun is also quite active on social media. The actor never fails to impress his fans with his amazing posts. But more than his posts it is the caption he writes that attracts attention.

Be it his workout session or holiday pictures, Arjun likes to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts. Recently, Arjun has shared a video giving major workout motivation to his fans. In the video, we can see the Ki & Ka actor is working hard to kill those fats and maintain a good physique. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Workout Wednesday !!! In the zone with @bodysculptorofficial thanks to @prashantsixpack & @rohanbodysculptor #zone #wednesdayworkout." Has Arjun's intense workout motivated you enough to hit the gym and blew away your mid-week blues?

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

On the work front, Arjun will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled film. The movie is a cross-border love story. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The filming of the movie started last December in Punjab. Arjun and Rakul will reportedly fly to Los Angeles to shoot the final schedule.

During a recent interview, when Arjun was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika, he had said that marriage is definitely not going to happen now. He said, “I'm happy on both, the personal and professional fronts. I have always been open. Be assured that I will not shock you all; if there is something to be spoken about, I will inform you all and make you a part of it."

