Arjun Kapoor's pet dog Maximus entertains him as he tries his hands at baking amid lockdown; Watch VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor has shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he tries his hands at baking while his pet dog Maximus entertains him. Check out the video.

has been trying his best to spread awareness on social media regarding the Coronavirus crisis and the precautionary measures to be adopted for fighting the same. Right from sharing informative posts to taking a dig at people for not following the lockdown directives, the actor has been quite vocal about the entire issue which is worth applauding for. He also makes the use of humorous content in some posts at times to spread his message among the netizens.

As we speak of this, the actor has shared yet another humorous video on his Instagram handle which is worth a watch. Arjun is seen mixing some ingredients for baking as his pet dog Maximus stands nearby entertaining him with his dance. Yes, you heard it right! The little furry fellow is seen holding the actor with one of his paws while dancing on his own. Arjun also watches him in awe while continuing with his work. However, he has not forgotten to add the caption ‘Stay Home’ along with the video for spreading awareness among his fans.

Check out the video below:

He also adds a funny caption along with the post that reads, “I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie).” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen opposite in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar helmed by Dibakar Banerjee.

