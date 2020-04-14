Arjun Kapoor's recent post on the extended lockdown due to COVID 19 shows people's current mood; See Pic

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 and Arjun Kapoor's latest post is everyone's reaction to the announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days beginning from March 25. However, given the rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country that have been reported in the recent past was a clear indication of the fact that the lockdown is bound to be extended. PM Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. During his live speech today, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced his decision of extending the lockdown.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have also been spreading awareness among the netizens about the Coronavirus scare and the precautionary measures that can be taken to avoid the same. Among all, has also been spreading messages to fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Due to the extended lockdown announced today, Arjun has shared a stunning picture from one of his photoshoots where the actor looks charming in blue attire. Known for his hilarious and amazing captions, sharing the pic, Arjun wrote, "Me trying to Smoulder while we wait for May..."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

