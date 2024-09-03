Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula comes on board for Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors? Here’s what we know

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor has reportedly been roped in for Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show The Traitors. In a report published by Zoom, it has been revealed that she has become the second contestant to be finalized for this Prime Video show, the first one being Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey.

Anshula Kapoor is a body positivity advocate and will soon enter the show that is slated to be the Hindi adaptation of an American reality series of the same name. The Traitors first premiered in 2023 on Peacock and is designed as a psychological competition based on the Dutch series De Verraders.

The show was set in a remote Scottish castle where 20 contestants, including both celebrities and regular people, compete in a game of strategy and fraud. According to the original format, the contestants are divided into two groups: Traitors and Faithfuls. The Traitors are supposed to secretly work together to eliminate the Faithfuls, while the Faithfuls try to identify and banish the Traitors before they are picked off.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar says Amitabh Bachchan exudes an aura that’s ‘beyond your understanding’; 'I feel he has that power...'

Each episode involves challenges that can earn the group money for a collective prize pot, but the Traitors work covertly to reduce the Faithfuls' numbers. The show is known for its intense psychological drama, strategic gameplay, and suspenseful elimination process, where players must decide whom to trust in an environment full of lies and betrayal.

Advertisement

When the Indian adaptation is concerned, Zoom reports a slightly different format and compares it with the party game Mafia. According to their report, a group of contestants must tackle tasks and challenges and the host would then select contestants and make them traitors. Karan will then ask these traitors to eliminate the faithful contestants.

We are more than excited to know which more celebrities or commoners will make their way to the confirmed list of The Traitors. Talking about Sudhanshu Pandey, then the actor recently quit the highly famous TV show Anupamaa and one of the major reasons for his exit is being named The Traitors. Zoom suggests that the seasoned actor is being paid a bomb to participate in Karan Johar’s reality show.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more react as Karan Johar’s kids Roohi, Yash school him for his athleisure style; compare his outfit with ‘nightsuit’: WATCH