Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula gets emotional on mommy Mona Kapoor’s birthday; Says ‘Miss you every day’

On Mona Kapoor’s birth anniversary, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor penned a heartwarming post along with a throwback picture from her childhood album.

and Anshula Kapoor lost their mother Mona Kapoor in March 2012. Although it’s been almost eight years now, the siblings are still struggling to overcome this loss and miss their mother every single day. In fact, both Arjun and Anshula often share throwback pictures from their childhood albums remembering their mother. Even today, on Mona’s birth anniversary, Anshula went down the memory lane and dug out an adorable picture from her childhood wherein the young Anshula was seen posing with her mommy.

In the caption, Anshula wished her late mother on her birth anniversary and expressed her love for her which will leave you in tears. She wrote, “Happy birthday mommy. Love you forever. Miss you every day”. She further recalled Mona’s last birthday with her in 2008 before she flew abroad for her college. Anshula also regretted not being with Mona on her last birthday in 2012. “How I wish I could have been with you in 2012 for your last birthday with us,” she added.

Here’s a look at Anshula Kapoor’s emotional note for her mother Mona:

Earlier, Arjun also penned a heartwarming message for his mother as he shared a picture from Mona’s last birthday celebration. He also mentioned how much he misses his mother every day and try to wake up strong as that’s how the society expects him to be. “But I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway, as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together....” Arjun wrote.

For the uninitiated, Arjun lost him mother month before his grand Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. It was reported that Mona Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer and succumbed to the disease.

