Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula gives a shoutout to Malaika Arora on Instagram; Actress has the sweetest reply

Bollywood’s power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have a massive following on social media. While the two had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, the actress made their relationship Insta-official in 2019 by posting a loved-up picture on Arjun’s birthday. Since then, the couple has posted numerous selfies and pictures together, making their fans go gaga over them. Looks like Malaika has also forged a great bond with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, as she dropped a lovely message while replying to Anshula’s Instagram story.



Malaika Arora recently gifted Anshula Kapoor a Mickey Mouse printed sweatshirt from a brand that she collaborated with. Anshula absolutely loved it and she took to her Instagram story to post a video of her doing the ‘happy dance’ while wearing the sweatshirt with black pants. Anshula wrote, “Disney goodies always call for a happy dance.” She then thanked Malaika and expressed how much she loved the outfit. Malaika reposted Anshula’s story and wrote, “Love the happy dance n the jumper on you,” along with heart emojis.