Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula gives a shoutout to Malaika Arora on Instagram; Actress has the sweetest reply
Arjun Kapoor’s ladylove Malaika Arora responds to Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram story.
Bollywood’s power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have a massive following on social media. While the two had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, the actress made their relationship Insta-official in 2019 by posting a loved-up picture on Arjun’s birthday. Since then, the couple has posted numerous selfies and pictures together, making their fans go gaga over them. Looks like Malaika has also forged a great bond with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, as she dropped a lovely message while replying to Anshula’s Instagram story.
Malaika Arora recently gifted Anshula Kapoor a Mickey Mouse printed sweatshirt from a brand that she collaborated with. Anshula absolutely loved it and she took to her Instagram story to post a video of her doing the ‘happy dance’ while wearing the sweatshirt with black pants. Anshula wrote, “Disney goodies always call for a happy dance.” She then thanked Malaika and expressed how much she loved the outfit. Malaika reposted Anshula’s story and wrote, “Love the happy dance n the jumper on you,” along with heart emojis.
Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun Kapoor shared why he took baby steps in making his relationship with Malaika public. He mentioned that he had to consider a lot of things before he revealed the news of their relationship with his family.
“I have to give regard to the relationship and the people around and ease everybody into it. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple, but there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding you need to have, that she has had a life, she has a child, I am somebody who is coming from a past that is aware of that,” he said.
