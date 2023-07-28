Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula misses mom Mona Shourie in emotional post; Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma react

Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur and a well-known face on social media who encourages her followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. Besides sharing diet and beauty tips, she often treats her Insta fam with intriguing posts about her friends and family. Boney Kapoor’s beloved daughter, Anshula, also keeps posting old and unseen photos of her late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Anshula, who often melts netizens' hearts with heartwarming family posts, has once again left everyone teary-eyed. Taking to Instagram, on Friday, Anshula dropped a childhood photo of her and her brother Arjun, with their mom.

Anshula Kapoor pens heartwarming note for her mother

In the photo, little Anshula can be seen laughing while looking at the camera. Whereas her mother can be seen sitting on a sofa reading a book with a soft smile on her face. Little Arjun who is wearing a purple t-shirt and a white cap too can be seen grinning in the old photo.

Alongside the old photo, Anshula penned a long heartfelt note for her mother. Anshula wrote, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight, and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year.. when I can’t relive a memory, when I loose her smell or her voice. But it has always come back to me in the past.”

“Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again Ma.Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again?,” Anshula continued.

“Miss you Ma. Pls come back to me in my memories,” Anshula concluded with a broken heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others react to Anushla Kapoor’s post

Anshula’s latest Instagram post about her mother has received love from her star siblings, friends and fans on social media. From Anushka Sharma to Bhumi Pednekar to Janhvi Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor, everyone has reacted to Anshula’s post with red heart emojis.

Anshula Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor were extremely close to their mother. Their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, passed away in March 2012 after battling with cancer.

