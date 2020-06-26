Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula pens emotional note on actor's birthday: You are my home & most favourite human

Anshula Kapoor penned down a detailed post and expressed her love and gratitude for her 'most favourite human' brother Arjun Kapoor on his 35th birthday. Check it out below.

As celebrates his 35th birthday and turns a year older, his sister Anshula Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional note for the actor. Anshula penned down a detailed post and expressed her love and gratitude for her 'most favourite human'. "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth," began Anshula.

She went on to say how blessed she is to have Arjun in her life. "Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline. You’ve parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You’ve given me your strength when I’ve had none of my own. You’ve always been there to catch me before I fall, you’ve taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You’ve held my hand through fire and every storm that’s come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me."

Speaking about their late mom Mona Kapoor, Anshula wrote, "You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her. You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it." Adding, "YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love."

Take a look at Anshula's full birthday post for Arjun below:

Fans, too, were floored by Anshula's lovely birthday message as they flooded the comments section and wish the actor on his 35th birthday. Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

