Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shares an adorable throwback picture with mom Mona Kapoor; Says 'Miss you Ma'

When it comes to posting throwback pictures, nobody can beat the siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. The two are often seen posting adorable throwback pictures on their Instagram account. But the most amazing throwback picture that Arjun posted was of his mom Mona Kapoor. Recently, Arjun's fan club shared a collage of his picture and his late mom Mona Kapoor’s photo. Seeing the uncanny resemblance, Arjun couldn’t resist and shared the same on his Instagram too. Arjun shared the photo and wrote, “Same 2 Same,” with heart emoticons.

And today, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of her standing with her mom. Not only this, she even wrote a heartfelt note for her mother showing her love and mentioning how much she misses her. She wrote, "Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did. Maya Angelou said it best “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours.” Because there really isn’t Ma. Could really use one of your special smiles today.. #AlwaysAndForever."

On the work front, Anshula recently started her own online fundraising platform. Many Bollywood celebrities from to showed extended their support for Anshula.On Anshula's birthday i.e on 29th December, Arjun shared a cute throwback picture with his little sister wishing her a happy birthday. He wrote, “Taking care of each other since 29th December 1990!!! I got your back & you got mine. Happy Birthday. @anshulakapoor Loved you from the first time I held you..”

