Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula shares her throwback PIC, says 'Covid isolation got me dreaming of sunshine'

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, who is currently under home quarantine, took to her Instagram handle on Monday and said that COVID isolation has got her dreaming of sunshine. Anshula shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself to express her thoughts. In the picture, she was seen donning a pretty black dress with lace detailing. In her stunning fishtail braid, she posed for the camera. Sharing it, Anshula wrote, “Covid isolation got me dreaming of sunshine on my face #WhereThemEyesAt”.

The celebrity’s post grabbed her followers’ attention. Several fans took to her comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. One of the social media users wrote, “Get well soon”, similarly, another one said, “Get well real soon. You are a rock star.” A third user wrote, “Wishing, hoping and praying for your great health.” A week before, Pinkvilla learnt that Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and filmmaker Karn Boolani all were infected with the virus. Rhea later even took to social media confirming that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She even added, “My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions.”

Before them, several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19. Even, Ranvir Shorey’s son contracted the virus during their trip to Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

