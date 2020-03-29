Arjun Kapoor's Sunday selfie proves he isn't bored with quarantine at all; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a Sunday mirror selfie on his Instagram handle along with a cryptic caption which means he isn't bored with the quarantine period at all. Check out his post.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on many lives in India too. However, the good part is that the 21-day lockdown has been imposed before the situation gets worse. In the midst of all this, numerous B-town celebs have taken to social media for spreading awareness on the deadly virus and its precautionary measures. also happens to be among them and has left no stone unturned in urging his fans to stay at home and resort to social distancing.

The Gunday actor has recently shared a mirror selfie on his Instagram handle which has caught our attention. Clad in a grey vest and black sweatpants, Arjun strikes a serious pose while looking at his phone. The actor mentions indirectly in his caption that he isn’t bored with the quarantine period at all. Arjun has been sharing a lot of posts related to the Coronavirus crisis on his social media handles of late. He has also taken a dig at people who aren’t following the directives.

Meanwhile, check out Arjun Kapoor’s post below:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s latest release this year, Panipat has received a tremendous response from the audiences and film critics alike. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He will be next seen alongside in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun will be collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for the first time in an untitled movie helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

(ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on COVID 19 lockdown: The stuff we took for granted now seem like the greatest joy; See POST)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More