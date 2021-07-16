Arjun Kapoor's wish of becoming the face of birthday girl Katrina Kaif's make up brand will crack you up

Katrina Kaif might have finally found a male model for her beauty label. The Bang Bang star has received a direct request from actor Arjun Kapoor as she celebrates her birthday.

Bollywood actor might have finally found a male model for her beauty brand, Kay By Katrina. If you are thinking it could be her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, then you are absolutely wrong! Instead, Katrina had received a direct request from Bollywood actor to cast him as the male model for her beauty brand. As the Bang Bang star celebrates her birthday, Arjun extended a hilarious birthday tribute to the former that has left fans in splits.

On Friday morning, Arjun took to her Instagram space to share a funny video edit of himself alongside Katrina Kaif. In the post, fans can see Katrina posing against the backdrop of her beauty label’s name. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is hovering around her donning funky sunglasses. The adorable edit has made their followers to burst out in laughter. While sharing the birthday post, Arjun wrote, “@katrinakaif - today is a good day to let everyone know who’s the new face of @kaybykatrina, right? Also, happy birthday”.

Take a look:

Talking about his professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kaashvie Nair directed, Sardar Ka Grandson. Currently, he has several projects in the pipeline. He will next feature alongside in the horror-comedy, Bhoot Police. Apart from this, he will also share the screen space with in Ek Villain Returns. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is gearing up to star alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

ALSO READ| Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 6 Times the actress lived every girl’s dream in a fairytale gown

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×