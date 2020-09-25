Arjun Mathur flooded with wishes after International Emmys nomination, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar send love

Arjun Mathur's International Emmys nomination in the Best Actor category comes alongside other great international shows and artists from UK, Italy and Brazil.

Arjun Mathur made waves in international as well as domestic media on Thursday evening as the actor got nominated for an International Emmys in the Best Actor category for Made In Heaven. Mathur's nomination comes alongside other great international shows and artists from UK, Italy and Brazil. The competition is tight as Mathur is one of the four nominees selected in the category.

The actor, who played the role of a wedding planner in the Prime Video hit series, was flooded with wishes on social media. One of the show's creator Zoya Akhtar also wished Arjun Mathur by sharing a selfie with the actor. Zoya wrote, "International Emmy nominee. Best Actor. Made In Heaven," along with a heart emoji that accompanied the black and white photo.

As for Farhan Akhtar, the actor tweeted, "Congratulations on the nomination as actor in #madeinheaven @mathurarjun @iemmys." Apart from the Arjun bagging the prestigious nomination, two Indian shows also were nominated. Netflix's Delhi Crime was nominated in the Best Drama Series alongside three other shows. Whereas, Four More Shots Please received nomination in the Best Comedy Series alongside three other shows.

Congratulations on the nomination as actor in #madeinheaven @mathurarjun .. @iemmys and to the teams of #DelhiCrime and #FourMoreShotsPlease on their nom nods .. come on India https://t.co/1PC2QXchzF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 24, 2020

Besides Zoya and Farhan, Arjun's co-stars and colleagues also wished the actor on this huge achievement. Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Shibani Dandekar among others wished him. Arjun Mathur starred in Made In Heaven alongside other talented artists like Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The show was a massive hit among Indian audiences and it has been renewed for a second season.

The International Emmys includes 44 nominees across 11 categories and 20 countries. While the nominees have just been announced, the winner will be announced in a ceremony hosted in New York City, on 23 November, 2020. The complete details of the ceremony is slated to be announced next month.

