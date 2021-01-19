Arjun Rampal adds a touch of ‘evil’ to Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad as Rudraveer; Shares first look poster

Arjun Rampal took to his social media handle to share the first look poster of his character 'Rudraveer' from Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad. Take a look.

After dropped the first look poster of action-thriller Dhaakad, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also took to his Instagram handle to share the first look poster of his character 'Rudraveer' from the movie. The Om Shanti Om actor also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021. The 48-year-old has also mentioned in his post that he will be essaying the role of an antagonist named Rudraveer in the upcoming flick.

The first look poster features the actor in an intense look as he can be seen wearing a black vest and a leather jacket with black sunglasses. While sharing the first look poster, elated Arjun wrote, “Boom Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!”

Take a look at the first look poster of Arjun Rampal's character Rudraveer from Dhaadak here:

The film is being by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Agent Agni in the film. According to DNA reports, earlier, while talking about the film, Kangana had said in a statement, "Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, and is one of a kind female-led action film."

She also said, "It has several chase sequences and sword fights. I will use all kinds of sophisticated weapons, including some of the latest machine guns.”

